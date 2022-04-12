Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 54,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

