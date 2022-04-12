Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.46. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.
