Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will post sales of $89.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.60 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,969. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $711.70 million, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.40.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

