Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Diodes has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Diodes by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in Diodes by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

