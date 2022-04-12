Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.53. Disco has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

