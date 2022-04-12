DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Critical Survey

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) and Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DNB Bank ASA and Renishaw, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNB Bank ASA 1 3 5 0 2.44 Renishaw 2 0 1 1 2.25

DNB Bank ASA presently has a consensus price target of $201.67, suggesting a potential upside of 776.05%. Given DNB Bank ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DNB Bank ASA is more favorable than Renishaw.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of DNB Bank ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

DNB Bank ASA has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renishaw has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Renishaw’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Bank ASA $7.12 billion 5.01 $2.95 billion $1.82 12.65 Renishaw $643.28 million 6.51 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

DNB Bank ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Renishaw.

Profitability

This table compares DNB Bank ASA and Renishaw’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Bank ASA 39.63% 10.10% 0.82% Renishaw N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DNB Bank ASA beats Renishaw on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DNB Bank ASA (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards. It also provides business banking products and services comprising savings and investment products consisting of savings accounts, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, asset management, and equity services; financing, such as installment loans, overdraft facility, bank guarantees, leasing, factoring, and trade and export financing services; transaction banking services; research, commodities, bonds and commercial papers, corporate finance, debt capital market, equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, and securities services; and Internet services, including online equity trading, online FX trading, e-confirmation, equities execution, and investor and margin accounts, as well as pension services. In addition, the company provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisition, and equity and debt capital market services; foreign exchange, interest rates, equities, commodities, fixed income, research, private equity, and securities services; and corporate banking services. Further, it offers private banking services. The company offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. DNB Bank ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Renishaw (Get Rating)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors. It also provides healthcare products, such as dental scanners, neurosurgical robots and accessories, neurosurgical planning software, drug delivery systems, Raman microscopes, craniomaxillofacial customized implants, analysers, and hybrid Raman systems. In addition, the company offers asset financing and travel agency services. It serves the aerospace, agriculture, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, healthcare, power generation, resource exploration, energy, heavy, medical, and precision manufacturing industries, as well as scientific, research, and analysis industries. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.