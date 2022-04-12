Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

DOMA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:DOMA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.84. 1,954,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,635. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62. Doma has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

