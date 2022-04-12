Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.30) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 425 ($5.54) to GBX 410 ($5.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
DOM stock opened at GBX 381.80 ($4.98) on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 326 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 375.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 390.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.
Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.
