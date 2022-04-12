Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will report $3.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $2.79. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $3.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year earnings of $14.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.49 to $15.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $480.73.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $387.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $378.46 and a one year high of $567.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.