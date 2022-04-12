Dori Ginn Sells 10,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RRC opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 41,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,377,000. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. TheStreet upgraded Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Range Resources (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.