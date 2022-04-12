DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,680,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

