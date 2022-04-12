Dover (NYSE:DOV) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $160.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $190.00.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Dover from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.46.

DOV stock opened at $149.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

