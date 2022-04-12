DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTFGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTFGet Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

