DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income stock opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $15.10.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of DTF Tax-Free Income worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTF Tax-Free Income (DTF)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.