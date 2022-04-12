Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

DNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. acquired 21,825,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 136.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,111,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 640,880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 730.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 136,385 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 23.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,843. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

