Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Receives $64.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.74 on Monday, hitting $52.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,144. Dutch Bros has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,115,125 shares of company stock valued at $262,939,670.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,762,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,357,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,180,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

