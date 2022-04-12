DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:KSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $262,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.