DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NYSE:KSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,440. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
