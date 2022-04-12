DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:KSM opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

