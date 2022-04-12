Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.89 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of A$138,880.00 ($102,874.07).

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.34 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of A$133,400.00 ($98,814.81).

On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($103,948.15).

On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($105,288.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Eagers Automotive’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Eagers Automotive’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.

