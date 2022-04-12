Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Insider Nicholas Politis Acquires 10,000 Shares

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.89 ($10.29) per share, with a total value of A$138,880.00 ($102,874.07).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.34 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of A$133,400.00 ($98,814.81).
- On Monday, April 4th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$14.03 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of A$140,330.00 ($103,948.15).
- On Thursday, March 31st, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$14.21 ($10.53) per share, with a total value of A$142,140.00 ($105,288.89).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.02.
About Eagers Automotive (Get Rating)
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, Property, and Investments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
