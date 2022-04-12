Edge Performance VCT 'H' (EDGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT 'H'’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:EDGH opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Edge Performance VCT 'H' has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £17.10 million and a PE ratio of -35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.64.

Edge Performance VCT 'H' Company Profile

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

