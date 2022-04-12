Edge Performance VCT 'H' (EDGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Edge Performance VCT 'H' (LON:EDGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 27.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Edge Performance VCT 'H'’s previous dividend of $20.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:EDGH opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.92) on Tuesday. Edge Performance VCT 'H' has a 12-month low of GBX 86 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.95). The company has a market capitalization of £17.10 million and a PE ratio of -35.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.64.
Edge Performance VCT 'H' Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Performance VCT 'H' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.