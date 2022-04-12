Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELMS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

ELMS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 5,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,382. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

