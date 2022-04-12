Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electric Last Mile Solutions.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ELMS shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Electric Last Mile Solutions (Get Rating)
Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Last Mile Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.