Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.48) to €13.70 ($14.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

OTCMKTS:ECIFY remained flat at $$1.90 on Monday. 44,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,484. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

Electricité de France Company Profile (Get Rating)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.