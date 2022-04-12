Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0702 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

ECIFY stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Electricité de France from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

