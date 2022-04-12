Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,325.63 ($17.27).

Several analysts have issued reports on ECM shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,300 ($16.94) to GBX 1,350 ($17.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of LON:ECM traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,008 ($13.14). 556,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,177. Electrocomponents has a fifty-two week low of GBX 839.50 ($10.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,276 ($16.63). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,018.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

