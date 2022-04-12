Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ELMD opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.

About Electromed (Get Rating)

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

