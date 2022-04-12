Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE ELMD opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62.
About Electromed (Get Rating)
