Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $295.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.24.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 39.3% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.6% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $307.95. 132,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

