Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2,362.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.47. 9,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $77.80.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.61. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

