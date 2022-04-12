Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $1.64.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.