EMIS Group plc (EMIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,338.77 ($17.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,276.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,308.48. EMIS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of £847.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

