Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESP. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

Shares of ESP opened at GBX 88.49 ($1.15) on Tuesday. Empiric Student Property has a 1-year low of GBX 80.10 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.34). The stock has a market cap of £533.75 million and a PE ratio of 18.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

