Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDR. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.51.

Shares of EDR stock traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.72. 567,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,112. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.28 and a 52 week high of C$9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

