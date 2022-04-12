Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Endo International alerts:

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,257,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International (Get Rating)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.