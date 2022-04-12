Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives C$11.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.14. The company had a trading volume of 316,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,155. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market cap of C$819.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

