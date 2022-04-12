Energean (LON:ENOG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their outperform rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.86) target price on shares of Energean in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Energean alerts:

ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,231 ($16.04) on Monday. Energean has a one year low of GBX 599.50 ($7.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,295 ($16.88). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,051.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 948.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.51.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of Energean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.46), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,214,932.66).

About Energean (Get Rating)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.