Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post $21.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.32 billion. Energy Transfer reported sales of $17.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year sales of $84.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.40 billion to $84.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $83.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.58 billion to $87.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 698,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,484,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

