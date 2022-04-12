Enfusion Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Enfusion’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.
NYSE ENFN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
