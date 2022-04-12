Enfusion Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 19th (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Enfusion’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENFN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE ENFN opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.49.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

