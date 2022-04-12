Enfusion Inc’s (NYSE:ENFN) Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th

Enfusion’s (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 19th. Enfusion had issued 18,750,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $318,750,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Enfusion’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

ENFN stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

