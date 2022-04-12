Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Shares of ENJY opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. Enjoy Technology has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.27). Analysts anticipate that Enjoy Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENJY. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

