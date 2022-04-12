EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. EnLink Midstream posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $10.00. 2,234,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 2.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,074,000 after buying an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 872,644 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

