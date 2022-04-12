ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Up 543.8% in March

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, an increase of 543.8% from the March 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 308.6 days.

XNGSF stock remained flat at $$13.90 during trading on Tuesday. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

