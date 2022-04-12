EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get EnQuest alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ENQUF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 34 ($0.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of EnQuest stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,145. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

EnQuest Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.