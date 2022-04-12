Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 293.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.8% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,510,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 158,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

