Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $142.72 million, a P/E ratio of 293.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.