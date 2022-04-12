EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives $499.10 Average PT from Analysts

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $466.45.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $830.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after acquiring an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after acquiring an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAM traded down $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $305.37. 911,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,332. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.