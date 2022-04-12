EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $29.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $108,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 9,499,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,532,847. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

