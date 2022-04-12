EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. to “Buy”

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.50.

NYSE:EQT opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

EQT announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,605,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EQT by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

