Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s FY2022 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $142.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day moving average of $135.21. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in J. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.53%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.