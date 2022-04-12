Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calibre Mining Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$684.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.76 million.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

