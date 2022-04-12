Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBLP traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. 10,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

