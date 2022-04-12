ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

NYSE:GWH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. The stock had a trading volume of 565,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.02 and a quick ratio of 18.02.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $18,306,000. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ESS Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

