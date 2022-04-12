Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $40.45 on Monday. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,934,000 after acquiring an additional 824,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,512,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,473,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,879,000 after purchasing an additional 443,871 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,039,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 242,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

