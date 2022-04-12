EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $189.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($201.09) to €189.00 ($205.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($211.96) to €190.00 ($206.52) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

ESLOY stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $75.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

