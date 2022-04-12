Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($135.87) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eurofins Scientific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.32.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

